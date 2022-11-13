ESPN's College GameDay chooses Bozeman for 121st Brawl of the Wild

The biggest game of the year in Montana just got even bigger.

ESPN's College GameDay announced on Sunday morning that the show will be making the trip to Bozeman for the 121st Brawl of the Wild next Saturday between Montana and Montana State. It'll be the first time the popular pregame show has made the trek to either Montana school.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL! WE'RE COMING TO BOZEMAN! 🚨 Next up, we are headed to the Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between @MontanaGrizFB and @MSUBobcats_FB! pic.twitter.com/Z7snIrtRAB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2022

Rumblings and traction for the show began picking up on social media over the last couple of weeks, with the Big Sky Conference largely behind the push while both fanbases also joined in. Last year, it came down the wire for the show to come to Missoula for the game, but ultimately they chose Michigan State versus Ohio State.

It looked like UM-MSU was competing with USC and UCLA next weekend, but UCLA lost to Arizona late Saturday night to take some steam off of that game.

College GameDay previews the college football landscape with an on-site studio at the campus of their choosing. It's an interactive show with a live audience and is one of ESPN's more popular broadcasts, and is the most-watched college football pregame show. The 121st Brawl of the Wild will kickoff at noon in Bozeman next Saturday with the Montana Television Network carrying the game's broadcast.

Montana (7-3, 4-3), which entered the week ranked No. 16 in the FCS, topped Eastern Washington 63-7 on Saturday while MSU (9-1, 7-0), which was ranked No. 3 this week, beat Cal Poly 72-28.

The Grizzlies beat the Bobcats 29-10 in Missoula last year. Prior to that, MSU had won four straight games in the rivalry.