FCS rankings: Montana State cracks Top 10, Montana rises one spot

In a week where numerous FCS powerhouses fell, the Montana and Montana State football teams rose incrementally in the national rankings.

Montana (4-1) rose to No. 5 in the in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 but stayed at No. 6 in the FCS Coaches Poll after beating winless Dixie State 31-14 on Saturday.

After a dominant 45-7 win on Saturday over Cal Poly, Montana State (5-1) climbed to No. 9 in both polls. It was the fifth straight win of the season for the Bobcats, who will play No. 18/19 Weber State on Friday.

South Dakota State (4-1) and James Madison (4-1) were both Top 5 teams last week before suffering their first losses of the season, and UC Davis (5-1) dropped from the Top 10 after losing to Idaho State (1-4).

Eastern Washington (6-0) remains the highest-ranked Big Sky Conference team, moving up to No. 2 in the nation.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (39) 5-0 1,229 1 2 Eastern Washington (9) 6-0 1,186 4 3 North Dakota State (2) 5-0 1,174 5 4 Southern Illinois 5-1 1,081 7 5 Montana 4-1 996 6 6 Villanova 4-1 977 12 7 South Dakota State 4-1 972 2 8 James Madison 4-1 906 3 9 Montana State 5-1 881 11 10 East Tennessee State 6-0 796 13 11 Southeastern Louisiana 4-1 741 14 12 Rhode Island 5-0 694 21 13 UC Davis 5-1 564 8 14 Delaware 3-2 559 9 15 Kennesaw State 4-1 543 20 16 Northen Iowa 3-2 410 15 17 UT Martin 4-1 409 23 18 UIW 4-1 344 24 19 Weber State 2-3 330 19 20 Missouri State 3-2 285 16 21 South Dakota 4-2 229 NR 22 North Dakota 2-3 216 10 23 New Hampshire 3-2 124 25 24 Jacksonville State 3-3 122 17 25 Princeton 4-0 88 NR

Dropped Out: Stephen F. Austin (23), Nicholls (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer 78, Jackson State 63, VMI 60, Duquesne 48, Harvard 36, William & Mary 28, Central Arkansas 21, Youngstown State 20, Stephen F. Austin 11, Nicholls 10, Eastern Kentucky 9, Prairie View A&M 8

FCS Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (27) 5-0 698 1 2 Eastern Washington (1) 6-0 664 4 3 North Dakota State 5-0 639 5 4 Southern Illinois 5-1 588 7 5 Villanova 4-1 566 9 6 Montana 4-1 562 6 7 James Madison 4-1 508 2 8 South Dakota State 4-1 483 3 9 Montana State 5-1 475 11 10 East Tennessee State 6-0 467 13 11 Southeastern Louisiana 4-1 413 14 12 UC Davis 5-1 346 8 13 Kennesaw State 4-1 336 17 14 Rhode Island 5-0 334 20 15 Delaware 3-2 261 10 16 UT Martin 4-1 253 21 17 Northern Iowa 3-2 244 12 18 Weber State 2-3 207 18 19 Harvard 4-0 142 22 20 Princeton 4-0 125 24 21 South Dakota 4-2 104 NR 22 Jacksonville State 3-3 102 23 23 Missouri State 3-2 95 16 24 North Dakota 2-3 94 15 25 Jackson State 4-1 73 NR

Dropped Out: Chattanooga (19), Monmouth (N.J.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Mercer, 66; Eastern Kentucky, 50; New Hampshire, 44; VMI, 43; UIW, 26; Duquesne, 19; William & Mary, 19; Florida A&M, 10; Central Arkansas, 9; Yale, 8; North Carolina A&T, 7; Stephen F. Austin, 6; Chattanooga, 5; Holy Cross, 3; Dartmouth, 2; Elon, 2; Monmouth (N.J.), 1; Nicholls, 1.

