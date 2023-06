Five Bobcats, three Grizzlies tabbed preseason All-America by Bluebloods

Five Bobcats and three Grizzlies garnered 2023 preseason All-America honors from Bluebloods on Wednesday.

Two of Montana State's offensive linemen were represented with junior tackle Rush Reimer earning first-team preseason honors. Junior guard JT Reed received second-team honors.

A trio of Bobcats earned third-team honors: junior defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez, kicker returner Marqui Johnson, and Tommy Mellott who was honored as an all-purpose player.

University of Montana standout Junior Bergen is the lone Griz to earn second-team All-America honors as a punt returner, while tight end Cole Grossman and offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes earned third-team status.

The full Bluebloods team is as follows:

1st Team Offense

QB: Michael Hiers (Samford)

RB: Geno Hess (Southeast Missouri State), Jaden Shirden (Monmouth)

WR: Hayden Hatten (Idaho), Ty James (Mercer), Devron Harper (Mercer)

TE: Marshel Martin (Sacramento State)

OL: Rush Reimer (Montana State), Mason McCormick (South Dakota State), Luke Newman (Holy Cross), Garrett Greenfield (South Dakota State), Zack Gieg (Southeast Missouri State), John Allen (Southeastern Louisiana)

1st Team Defense

DL: David Walker (Central Arkansas), Jay Person (Chattanooga), Ty French (Gardner-Webb), Dylan Ruiz (New Hampshire)

LB: John Pius (William & Mary), Adam Bock (South Dakota State), Winston Reid (Weber State), Jacob Dobbs (Holy Cross)

DB: Maxwell Anderson (Weber State), Khalil Baker (NC Central), Kameron Brown (Chattanooga), TaMaurion Wilson (Central Arkansas), Lawrence Johnson (Southeast Missouri State)

1st Team Special Teams

K: Ethan Gettman (Bryant)

P: Ryan Kost (Delaware); KR: Abraham Williams (Weber State)

PR: Jarrod Barnes (Central Arkansas)

AP: Dylan Laube (New Hampshire)

2nd Team Offense

QB: Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State)

RB: ShunDerrick Powell (Central Arkansas), Isaiah Davis (South Dakota State)

WR: Chandler Smith (Samford), Jaxon Janke (South Dakota State), MJ Wright (Fordham), Ryan Flournoy (SE Missouri State)

TE: Zach Heins (South Dakota State)

OL: JT Reed (Montana State), Mike Edwards (Campbell), Charles Grant (William & Mary), Nick Correia (Rhode Island), Jacob Johanning (Furman), Ryan Coll (Richmond)

2nd Team Defense

DL: Nate Lynn (William & Mary), Josiah Silver (New Hampshire), Daylan Dotson (UT Martin), Thor Griffith (Harvard)

LB: Tristan Wheeler (Richmond), Colton Adams (Alabama State), Rodney Dansby (Houston Christian), Bryce Norman (Southeast Missouri State)

DB: Raequan Ousley (Gardner-Webb), Woo Governor (Northern Iowa), Devin Haskins (Holy Cross), DyShawn Gales (South Dakota State), Rex Connors (UC Davis)

2nd Team Special Teams

K: Matthew Cook (Northern Iowa); P: Trey Wilhoit (Florida A&M)

KR: Anthony Frederick (Bryant)

PR: Junior Bergen (Montana)

AP: Matthew Sluka (Holy Cross)

3rd Team Offense

QB: Parker McKinney (Eastern Kentucky), Davius Richard (North Carolina Central)

RB: Bronson Yoder (William & Mary), Jarveon Howard (Alcorn State)

WR: Darius Cooper (Tarleton State), Bryce Oliver (Youngstown State), Jermaine Jackson (Idaho), Jalen Coker (Holy Cross)

TE: Cole Grossman (Montana)

OL: Noah Atagi (Weber State), Jalen Sundall (North Dakota State), Pearson Toomey (Furman), Jackson Slater (Sacramento State), Torricelli Simpkins III (North Carolina Central), Hunter Mayginnes (Montana)

3rd Team Defense

DL: Sebastian Valdez (Montana State), Elijah Williams (Morgan State), Sundiata Anderson (Grambling State), Eric O’Neill (Long Island)

LB: Liam Johnson (Princeton), Tyler Long (Austin Peay), William McRainey (Gardner-Webb), Antoine Williams (Western Carolina), David Hoage (Northern Colorado)

DB: Franky West (Eastern Kentucky), Lance Wise (Mercer), Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard), Rassie Littlejohn (Stetson), Karon Prunty (North Carolina A&T)