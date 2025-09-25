BOZEMAN — Montana State's defense shut out Mercyhurst last week as the fourth-ranked Bobcats closed their nonconference schedule with a 17-0 win over the Lakers.

MSU, which won the Big Sky Conference last season on its way to the FCS championship game, is now set to begin its title defense. The Bobcats start their league slate Saturday with a game against rival Eastern Washington inside Bobcat Stadium.

In this week's episode of the Bobcat Insider, hosts Grace Lawrence of MTN Sports and Keaton Gillogly of the Bobcat Radio Network are joined by Montana State coach Brent Vigen and defensive back Caden Dowler.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Montana State set to begin Big Sky title defense against Eastern Washington

Vigen and Dowler recap the Cats' win over Mercyhurst, which featured Dowler recording a team-high nine total tackles, including two for loss. Dowler is a junior defensive back and captain from Billings who has battled injuries during his Bobcat tenure, but this season he's tied for the team lead with 27 total tackles. His three tackles-for-loss on the season rank second on the team.

Saturday's game between Montana State and Eastern Washington will kick off at 2 p.m. inside Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN statewide in Montana.