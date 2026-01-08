BOZEMAN — For the first time since 1984, Montana State is the national football champion.

The Bobcats defeated Illinois State 35-34 in a thrilling FCS title game Monday night in Nashville, Tenn. Coach Brent Vigen and defensive lineman Paul Brott join this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider to recap the game and reflect on what the title means to them, the program and the community.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: National champions Brent Vigen, Paul Brott reflect on title season

MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly hosts the show and has an extended sit-down conversation with Vigen. The fifth-year MSU coach talked about the matchup with Illinois State, including some of the key coaching decisions and big plays made by his team.

A senior from Billings, Brott is a legacy Bobcat, as his brothers Mitch and Wilson also donned the blue and good. Brott looks back on his time in Bozeman and what it's meant to him and his family.