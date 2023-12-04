Watch Now
Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, Justus Perkins, Sebastian Valdez discuss 35-34 OT loss to NDSU

Brent Vigen NDSU loss postgame presser
Posted at 9:07 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 11:07:14-05

BOZEMAN — The No. 6 seed Montana State Bobcats fell fell 35-34 in overtime at home to North Dakota State in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The Bobcats tried to tie the game in overtime with an extra point, but it was ultimately blocked by NDSU. MSU finished the season with an 8-4 record.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen, offensive lineman Justus Perkins and defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez met with the media after the game to discuss the loss. For the full press conference, check out the video above.

