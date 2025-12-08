Helena Capital's Brit Linder signs with Montana State football

HELENA — Helena Capital’s Brit Linder signed his national letter of intent to play football for Montana State University Thursday afternoon.

Linder, who will suit up at linebacker for the Bobcats starting in the fall of 2026, put pen to paper on Day 2 of the early signing period. The signing solidified Linder’s verbal commitment from early July.

To learn more about Linder — and see the sights and sounds from his signing day — watch the video above.

