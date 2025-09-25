How to watch the Montana State Bobcats vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

The reigning Big Sky Conference champion Montana State Bobcats begin league play Saturday, Sept. 27.

Fourth-ranked Montana State hosts Eastern Washington inside Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports.

The Bobcats enter the game with a 2-2 record in nonconference play. They've won back-to-back games after starting the season with consecutive losses. Eastern Washington, meanwhile, won its first game of the season last week. The Eagles are 1-3.

Saturday's game between the Bobcats and Eagles will air statewide in Montana on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

The No. 5 Montana Grizzlies play the No. 8 Idaho Vandals at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. That game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN2.

Both the Montana State and Montana games will also stream live on ESPN+.