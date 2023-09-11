Montana State football Week 3 press conference with coach Brent Vigen and players

BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats are looking to bounce back after their 20-16 loss against the No. 1-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits this past Saturday. They look ahead to taking on the Stetson Hatters back at home this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.

The Bobcats held their third weekly football press conference on Monday. Head coach Brent Vigen addressed the media ahead of MSU's game against Stetson. Check out Vigen's portion of the press conference in the video player above.

Vigen talked about the near-touchdown at the end of the game against SDSU that was overturned, the emotions of the loss and how it will be used as fuel for the rest of the season, the run game and more.

Defensive back Rylan Ortt and guard Omar Aigbedion also spoke to the media about their performances against SDSU and the team's mindset going against Stetson. Their portions of Monday's press conference are also above.