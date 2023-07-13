MTN releases full broadcast schedule for 2023 Montana, Montana State football season

MISSOULA — The Montana Television Network and Scripps enter Year 2 of their partnership with the Big Sky Conference featuring a full slate of games that highlight some of the best matchups of the 2023 season for Montana and Montana State.

The broadcast season starts outside the conference schedule Sept. 9 with a rematch of an 2022 FCS semifinal game between Montana State and South Dakota State. The Cats visit Brookings, S.D, looking to avenge their 39-18 loss to the Jackrabbits last season.

The Big Sky schedule kicks off Sept. 23 with a doubleheader. The day starts in Flagstaff, Arizona, when the Grizzlies visit the Lumberjacks. Later that night, Montana State meets Weber State.

Along with the Montana State evening matchups against South Dakota State and Weber State, Montana will host UC Davis under the lights on Oct. 14 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Other prime time games include Cal Poly at Montana State on Oct. 14, Sacramento State at Montana on Nov. 4 and Montana at Portland State on Nov. 11.

The slate of games concludes November 18 with the 122nd Brawl of the Wild between the Cats and the Griz. This year Montana State visits Missoula. The Bobats will look to make it two in a row after dominating the Grizzlies 55-21 in Bozeman last season.

The complete MTN Sports schedule is as follows. All times are Mountain. A full channel lineup will be announced at a later date:

Sept. 9

Montana State at South Dakota State, 5 p.m.

Sept. 23

Montana at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

Montana at Weber State, 6 p.m.

Sept. 30

Idaho State at Montana, 2 p.m.

Portland State at Montana State, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7

Montana at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

Oct. 14

Cal Poly at Montana State, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28

Northern Colorado at Montana, 1 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4

Northern Arizona at Montana State, 1 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana, 6 p.m.

Nov. 11

Eastern Washington at Montana State, 1 p.m.

Montana at Portland State, 8 p.m.

Nov. 18

Montana State at Montana, 12 p.m.

MTN Sports’ coverage of the Big Sky Conference starts this month with the annual Big Sky Kickoff weekend in Spokane, Washington. A full team of MTN journalists and technicians will be on hand July 22-24 to deliver live coverage of the league's hall of fame induction ceremony and media day. Both events can be viewed on streaming apps for MTN Stations in Missoula (KPAX), Billings, (Q2), Bozeman (KBZK), Great Falls (KRTV), and Helena (KTVH).

