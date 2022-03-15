Billings businessman files for congressional run

BILLINGS — Billings financial advisor Gary Buchanan has decided to jump into the race to try and challenge Republican Matt Rosendale for Montana’s new 2nd District Congressional Seat.

Buchanan filed Monday in Helena, just a few hours ahead of the deadline, to run as an Independent.

He says he had mulled over whether to put his name into the race after being urged by both republicans and democrats that he knows says that he decided to enter the race after being “ashamed” by the incumbent Matt Rosendale’s decision to vote against supporting Ukraine.

“The day I found out that Mr. Rosendale not only voted against supporting Ukraine, but had a bill with a gentleman from Arizona that said to actually withhold funding depending on finishing the wall, I decided that being embarrassed is one thing, but being ashamed of Congressman that can’t support Ukraine that’s what prompted it,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan says running as independent will be a challenge but says it could also provide an opening.

“I can tell you that the fringes of both parties have created an eight-lane highway down the middle of Montana politics. The only growing sector of Montana politics is independents.”

Buchanan founded Buchanan Capital, Inc in Billings in 2002.

“That would be my strong suit to move forward would be the whole economic area,” he says.

Buchanan will now be busy trying to gather 8722 signatures by May 31st in order to get on the ballot as an independent.

