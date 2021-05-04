Billings Christian School recieves $500,000 grant from Gianforte foundation

BILLINGS — Billings Christian School recently received a $500,000 grant from the Gianforte Family Foundation.

“The grant will go towards a secondary building, two new classrooms, a new science room, a new art lab and a new common area,” says Maloree Murphy, the school director.

“I'm absolutely thrilled on what this does for our little school, as well as our community,” says Matthew McDonnell, a parent at Billings Christian School.

Murphy says that the current building at 4519 Grand Ave. is not large enough, which means administrators have had to deny new students in certain grade levels.

BCS currently has 279 students. And with that number increasing every year, Murphy says that it is important to get more space, so they can accommodate more students.

They hope to break ground on construction in spring of 2022.

The Gianforte Family Foundation was created in 2004 by Montana's current governor, Greg Gianforte, and his wife, Susan. The foundation supports nonprofits that supports its mission, including Christian outreach and building communities in Montana.