Blackfeet Business Tribal Council chairman removed from office

GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Business Tribal Council chairman Timothy Davis has been removed from office.

The council voted unanimously on Thursday, April 7, 2022, to remove him. The vote was 9-0, with Davis voting for his own removal.

The vote comes just days after several people were taken into custody after Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the FBI executed a search at his residence.

The nine people were charged this week in Blackfeet Tribal Court, primarily on drug and child endangerment charges; click here for details .

Josh Lamson, the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Blackfeet Tribe, noted in a news release: "In order to correct any misinformation that may be in circulation, let me confirm that Chairman Davis was not charged or arrested yesterday morning, and was not in the home at the time of the search."

After voting to remove Davis from office, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council selected Iliff "Scott" Kipp, Jr., as the new chairman; Kipp had been serving as the vice-chair.

Kipp said in a news release: "The Blackfeet Nation will continue to move forward in a positive way for all the Blackfeet People. The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council stands united to work in the best interest of the Blackfeet Tribe."



