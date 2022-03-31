8 people taken into custody in Browning

GREAT FALLS — Eight people were taken into custody in Browning on Thursday, March 31, 2022, according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services chief Jess Edwards.

Edwards said in a news release that at around 6:00 a.m. BLES and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home of Timothy Davis, the chairman of Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.

Their names have not been released at this point.

An investigation is underway by the FBI.

At this time, no other information has been released, including the reason for the search warrant.

We are working to get more details and will post an update when we do.

NOTE: This article originally claimed that Timothy Davis was among those taken into custody; we have since learned that Davis was NOT taken into custody.



TRENDING ARTICLES

