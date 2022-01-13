This Beautiful Blueberry Cake Has Just 2 Ingredients

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Searching for a way to cure the January blues? This two-ingredient blueberry cake offers a sweet, summery freshness to take the chill out of the winter doldrums.

To make this easy cake, you only need a box of Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Angel Food Cake and a can of blueberry pie filling. That’s it! You don’t even need to add water. You should also have a 9-inch by 13-inch pan and some cooking spray. Find the full recipe from blogger Amy Desrosiers at Sizzling Eats.

What we love about this recipe is that it’s basically foolproof but it also offers a homemade, comforting touch of sweetness to your day. It also takes just 38 minutes to make — five minutes of prep and 33 minutes of oven time.

The recipe makes 12 servings, each of which is just 187 calories. So, this cake can be compatible with a low-calorie lifestyle, especially if you top it with sugar-free whipped topping. If you’re not counting calories, consider real whipped cream or vanilla ice cream with this one!

