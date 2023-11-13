Bobby Berk announces he's leaving Netflix's 'Queer Eye'

The Fab 5 are now the Fab 4.

After six years as the interior design expert on Netflix's "Queer Eye," Bobby Berk has announced the series' upcoming eighth season will be his last.

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," Berk wrote in announcing the news via his social media on Monday.

Berk has co-hosted the Netflix reality show reboot alongside culture expert Karamo Brown, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, fashion expert Tan France and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness since the series launched in 2018.

Since then, the show and its Fab 5 have garnered acclaim, with 10 Emmy awards and tons of contestants' — or "heroes" as they're called in the show — lives changed.

In announcing his departure, Berk thanked the "dedicated fans" who taught him "kindness, love and acceptance that has changed my life for the better." He also gave a shoutout to the heroes for letting him into their "homes and hearts."

"It's all because of you that I've kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better," Berk said. "I'm so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will."

The 42-year-old also seemed to allude to a new project on the way.

"Although my journey with 'Queer Eye' is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon," he wrote.

And it doesn't appear to be a decision the rest of his crew have animosity toward, per each one's comments — besides France — on the post, which he ended with #foreverthefab5.

"We are #ForeverTheFab5 no matter what," Brown wrote. "I'm about to be [at] Netflix's door & e-mails telling them you can't leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!"

Brown also posted his own tribute to his social media, saying, "My heart is broken that season eight will be [Berk's] last on 'Queer Eye!' He is magic in what he designs and how he makes us all feel."

"#Foreverthefab5 indeed, and don't forget it," Porowski commented on Berk's post, along with five red hearts.

Van Ness also commented three red hearts and posted on his story, "One of a kind & such a star. Love you Bobby."

Season eight of "Queer Eye," which will take place in New Orleans, is set to premiere on Jan. 24. It's not yet clear if they will bring on a new interior design expert for the already planned season nine, which will take place in Las Vegas.

