Body found by snowplow driver in Granite County

PHILIPSBURG — A snowplow driver discovered the body of an 80-year-old woman in Granite County on Tuesday.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the body was found in the Lower Rock Creek area near the Sawmill Fishing Access.

A preliminary investigation into the matter indicates no foul play, according to Sheriff Dunkerson.

Her body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so an autopsy can be performed.

The name of the woman is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

No further information is being released at this time.