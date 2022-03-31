Body of missing Crow Agency man found

The body of a missing Crow Agency man was recovered on Monday, March 28 in Hardin, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release Wednesday.

Four Points Press reported the body of a 79-year old Frederick Knows His Gun, Jr., was found just blocks away from Big Horn Hospital where he was last seen, witnesses said.

A postmortem examination was conducted on March 28 by the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office in Billings. The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office investigation remains active and further information will be made available at a later time.

Knows His Gun was last seen on Feb. 3 and reported missing by family members and a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued by the Sheriff’s Office and remained active until his body was found.

Anyone with information concerning this death should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 665-9780 or call 9-1-1.