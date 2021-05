BOZEMAN — Bozeman Fire got a surprise recently when a man showed up at Bozeman Fire House 1 with his dog's head stuck in a steel wheel.

Bozeman Fire said on Facebook it was a first for the department, but the crew from Engine 1 C shift worked with the dog's owner to free it from the wheel using the jaws of life.

No word on the dog's current condition, but the post from Bozeman Fire said the team was able to spread and remove the wheel from its neck for a "great outcome."