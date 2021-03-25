Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport announces new airline service by Delta, Southwest and United for summer 2021

BOZEMAN — A new, non-stop flight to Washington DC is just one of the options for travelers flying out of BZN.

According to a press release, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport announced new airline services by Delta, Southwest and United for summer 2021 including Montana's first nonstop service to Washington D.C.

Delta Air Lines will introduce New York-JFK service launching three times a week May 7, increasing to daily starting May 28 through September 6, Daily service from Los Angeles (LAX) starting May 5 through September 6, and to Seattle (SEA) from May 28 through September 6. In addition, Saturday service to Detroit (DTW) from May 29 through September 4. These additions complement Delta's existing nonstop service from Atlanta (ATL), Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) and Salt Lake City (SLC).

Southwest Airlines will introduce Saturday/Sunday service to Dallas – Love Field (DAL), Chicago – Midway (MDW) and Phoenix (PHX) from June 6 through August 15. These additions complement Southwest’s new daily service beginning on May 27 from Denver (DEN) and Las Vegas (LAS).

United Airlines will introduce daily service from Washington D.C. – Dulles (IAD) from July 1 through September 6. These additions complement United’s service from Denver (DEN), San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX), Houston (IAH) and Newark (EWR).

Airport Director Brian Sprenger said with these announcements, BZN will have nonstop service to 29 destinations this summer, their most ever.

