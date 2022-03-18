Helena's Public Transportation Services

Ride the Capital T

Our ride fare has been $.85 cents since 1979.

We service the City of Helena in the city limits and the East Helena area.

Some of the modifications due to COVID19- we have limited passengers for social distancing standards, we have a shutdown window to completely sanitize and clean all the busses in the City of Helena Fleet. We will be asking health screening questions and taking your temperature before you get on the bus.

We enjoy the City of Helena's Public Transportation Service. We enjoy providing service to the community and we are doing our best to ensure the safety of the community and our divers safety.

If you would like more information please go to our website at RidetheCapitalT.org.