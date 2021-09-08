The Helena Area Parade of Homes…is BACK!

For 28 years, Helena Building Industry Association has organized the Parade of Homes, an annual event displaying our members’ skills, craftsmanship and accomplishments across the Helena Valley. Thousands of community members tour the Parade homes each year. This year the Parade of Homes will bring innovative concepts to ensure there is value for all. This is an incredible opportunity for HBIA builders, subcontractors and suppliers to showcase the homes they are building within our community, the pride they have in their work, and HBIA membership.

The Helena Parade of Homes is one of HBIA’s largest consumer events and the experience of touring a Parade home will give all attendees the vision, dream and design ideas to make their next home a reality. The Parade of Homes brings a vision for every attendee; whether looking for a custom build with extraordinary detail from floor to ceiling or interested in a starter home full of current trends and designs, the Parade of Homes is the ideal place to be.

This year HBIA is proud to have seven Parade homes from premium builders including Blue Mountain Builders, Cotton Construction, Golden Eagle Construction, J Davis Properties, Sysum Construction and ReWork Design Consulting. While attending each home, ask questions to staff, get ideas, start dreaming! In addition, sign up for the incredible giveaways at each home!

Don’t miss out on an incredible weekend with the Helena Building Industry and its members during the annual Parade of Homes, September 17-19. Download our free map app by searching Helena Parade of Homes in Google Play, Apple Store or scan the QR code below. Your support of the Parade of Homes helps HBIA continue to advance the American dream of homeownership in Helena and the surrounding areas. Purchase tickets today at www.helenabia.com.