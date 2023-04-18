Holter Museum of Art: Get Painted Gala 2023

Get painted at the Holter Museum’s 2023 gala!

Join us Friday, April 28th at the Helena Civic Center for an evening celebrating the arts in the Helena community.

Get Painted is back this year! Wear your “blank slate” for local artists to create one-of-a-kind artworks directly on your clothing. Many of our guests last year wore white shirts, dresses, vests, and some even wore top hats!

Enjoy delicious food, silent and live art auctions, wine, liquor, and beer bars, and even a desert auction from local bakeries!

Come support the arts at the Holter Museum’s Get Painted Gala- Friday, April 28th at 5:30 at the Helena Civic Center.

