Migratory Bird Stamp Contest

Artist are invited to showcase their skill with the chance to be a part of conservation history in Montana! Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is holding a waterfowl stamp art contest to raise awareness and appreciation for our state's wetlands and the migratory birds that rely on their habitat. The stamp art will signify a renewed emphasis and focus by FWP on the benefits of wetland habitat. Art entries must feature a species of duck or goose in its natural habitat setting. The species must be identified as found in Montana per the Montana Field Guide. The winning artwork will be featured on a commemorative 2024 waterfowl stamp package, and the artist will receive a $2,000 award. Additionally, the winner and three honorable mentions will be selected to appear in an upcoming issue of Montana Outdoors magazine.

Starting in 2024, those who purchase a migratory bird license will receive a free collectable sticker showing the winning stamp artwork, information about the Migratory Bird Wetland Program, and information about how to make additional contributions. The 2024 Migratory Bird Stamp will not be required to hunt migratory birds in Montana. To hunt migratory birds, hunters will need a current Montana migratory bird license and their federal duck stamp, the same as in years past.

Entries for the art contest will be accepted between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. For contest details, rules, and entry information visit https://fwp.mt.gov/migratory-bird-stamp. To learn more about the Migratory Bird Wetland Program conservation projects and their impact on game bird research, surveys and habitat improvement visit https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/habitat/migratory-bird-wetland-program.

