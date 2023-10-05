Helena Health Center is Hiring Medical and Administrative Professionals

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTVH.

Work takes up a significant portion of the day, so having a satisfying and meaningful career can contribute to overall life satisfaction.

Fortunately, rewarding work is available at PureView Health Center in Helena for medical professionals, support, and administrative staff. And the environment fosters respect and a community atmosphere.

“If you’re dedicated to the work you do and wish to be part of an organization that is truly making a difference, then a career with PureView just might be a great fit for you,” said Justin Murgel, PureView CEO.

According to its website, PureView has medical clinics in several locations staffed with doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and nurses. It also has dental clinics, pharmacies, behavioral health services, case management, child and adolescent therapy, and chronic disease prevention and care management.

“Whatever the community needs in terms of those service deliveries, that’s what we’re looking at enhancing for our patient population,” Murgel said.

That’s why PureView seeks people to work in all clinic areas as it grows. In the past few years, its staff has gone from 40 employees to over 100, said Kila Shepherd, human resources managerKila Shepherd, human resources manager, said its team has gone from 40 to over 100 in the past few years. It is continuing to hire to meet the growing needs of the community.

“Dental has a waiting list of 170 people,” Shepherd said. “That’s 170 people we can’t even get with a dentist yet. The intent is to get that list down dramatically. There’s been an increase in need across the board.”

PureView’s goal is to take care of all patient needs in one visit by offering a team that provides holistic care, Murgel said.

“As we continue to enhance our holistic approach, we have a great program,” Murgel said. “Anything getting people into housing, social determinants of health — we’ve got a great staff. It’s not just medical, pharmacy; it’s a real focus on the patients and their needs.”

To best meet these needs, PureView is hiring not just medical professionals but also administrative staff.

“They’re the backbone of the organization,” Shepherd said. “We’re taking care of that stuff, so they don’t have to think about it and can focus on their patient. The positions for administration need to be focused on how they help PureView and how they help the providers, the pharmacists, the nursing staff, behavioral health, dentistry, all that.”

PureView has a welcoming atmosphere for employees and serves the community well because it is part of it.

“What I love about PureView is it takes anybody and everybody,” Murgel said. “Sometimes in a behavioral health system, you’re trying to figure out payment and payment modules. But without the ability to pay, we still serve them. I love that. We try to help them as best we can as soon as they walk through the doors. Everybody is involved in trying to deliver the best care.”

A community is about people, but the location is another compelling reason to work for PureView.

“Nestled in the heart of Montana, Helena has a rich history and a vibrant community surrounded by stunning mountain ranges and sprawling prairies,” according to PureView. “From hiking and biking to fishing and skiing, Helena is a gateway to adventure.”

If you believe in community and a collaborative approach to health care, Murgel said, check out PureView’s career opportunities.