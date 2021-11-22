Small businesses working together is the Montana way!

The Base Camp and Red Ants Pants are two homegrown, Montana-based businesses that are proud to be teaming up to give folks an opportunity to shop small and shop local this holiday season. The Base Camp in Helena is hosting a Red Ants Pants Pop-Up Shop coming up November 26th & 27th.

Black Friday November 26, ~ 9:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Small Business Saturday 27, ~ 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Base Camp 5 W Broadway in Downtown Helena.

Join Sarah Calhoun to shop for Red Ants Pants American Made Women's Workwear and be introduced to some fun new products.

Both Scott & Sarah support shopping locally and the many benefits that it provides.

Studies show that when you buy from an independent, locally owned business, rather than a nationally owned business, a significantly greater portion of your money is then used to make purchases from other local businesses, service providers, and farms — further strengthening the economic base of our whole community.

For every $1 spent at a small business, an average of $0.76 stays in the community¹.

According to the Montana Department of Labor 76% of all jobs in Montana are from Small Business.

When consumers patronize local small businesses, they are essentially giving money back to their local communities.

