Bruins dominate Bengals in girls basketball crosstown match-up

HELENA — The last time the Helena High and Helena Capital girls basketball teams faced off the Bruins fell in their home gym 48-39. But they wouldn’t let that happen twice.

The Bengals came into the game with an 8-7 overall record and a 5-6 record in the conference. The visiting Bruins have won their past 6 games, with their last loss coming against the Bengals in mid-January.

PHOTOS: Helena and Helena Capital crosstown basketball

The Bruins snagged the first score of the game, and never trailed for the remainder of the game.

After a defensive battle in the first half, the Bruins held a lead seven-point lead at 20-13 with five points from Megan Swanson.

Though both teams are anything but similar there was a common theme on Saturday afternoon: three-pointers.

The third quarter is where three-pointers began to fall as Capital’s Rachael Stacey recorded three and Kathryn Emmert recorded one. We also got one out of Helena High’s Alex Bullock in the third, who ended the game with a whopping 15 points.

After a tale of two half’s the action slowed in the 4th, as the Bruins collected their 7th consecutive win and tied the regular-season series, 44-34.