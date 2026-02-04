Why gas-only cars just got left out of a major 'best of' 2026 autos list

Consumer Reports released its annual list of the top 10 cars for the 2026 model year, with multiple Ford, Toyota and Subaru models making the list.

The list heavily factors a car's safety profile, along with its reliability, when making its recommendations. This year's list is also notable for being the first where all 10 best new cars are either a hybrid, available as one, or are an electric vehicle. But Consumer Reports says that the gas versions of the vehicles on the list are fine, however, hybrid counterparts generally have a lower cost over the long term.

“All 10 Top Picks have important things in common: they performed exceptionally well in our comprehensive road tests, they get high marks for safety, reliability, and owner satisfaction, and our team of experts would enthusiastically recommend them to their own friends and family,” says Alex Knizek, associate director of auto test development at Consumer Reports. “Whether you’re looking for the best small SUV, the best full-sized pickup, or something in between, there’s a great choice for you on this list.”

Here are this year's best cars, according to Consumer Reports:

Best Small Car: Honda Civic

Best Midsized Car: Toyota Camry

Best Subcompact SUV: Subaru Crosstrek

Best Compact SUV: Subaru Forester

Best Midsized SUV: Toyota Grand Highlander

Best Luxury Compact SUV: Lexus NX

Best Small Pickup Truck: Ford Maverick

Best Luxury Midsized SUV: BMW X5

Best Electric Vehicle: Tesla Model Y

Best Full-Sized Pickup Truck: Ford F-150

If you're looking for the safest vehicles, Mazda, Genesis, Acura models have the best safety ratings, Consumer Reports said.

“People shouldn’t have to pay extra for a safer car. That’s why for a vehicle to be eligible for the highest Safety Verdict score, all trims must be standard equipped with highway-speed AEB, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic warning, three technologies proven to prevent crashes and injuries, “ says Emily Thomas, associate director for car safety at Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Center.

Read more about the cars on Consumer Reports' website.