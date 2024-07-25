T-Mobile slapped with class-action suit for raising prices on guaranteed plans

Multiple T-Mobile users have filed a lawsuit against the mobile service provider, alleging that the company reneged on a price guarantee for customers.

According to the lawsuit filed in a federal district court in New Jersey, multiple customers had their legacy phone plans dropped in May 2024. The lawsuit outlines how several of the customers were impacted.

Christopher Oddo claimed he was informed earlier this year that his plan would go up $5 per line, raising his total bill by $15.

Harry Hyaduck Jr. said that his Magenta 1.0 Military Plan increased from $100 per month to $120.

Larry Kahhan said that his ONE Plan Unlimited 55+ Plan increased by $10 per month to $70. Plaintiffs in the class-action suit said a January 2017 press release stated the plans' prices would not change as long as the customers kept their existing plans.

"Today, T-Mobile introduced the Un-contract for T-Mobile ONE – and notched another industry first with the first-ever price guarantee on an unlimited 4G LTE plan," the 2017 press release read. "With the Un-contract, T-Mobile signs, and customers hold all the power. Now, T-Mobile ONE customers keep their price until THEY decide to change it. T-Mobile will never change the price you pay for your T-Mobile ONE plan. When you sign up for T-Mobile ONE, only YOU have the power to change the price you pay."

Attorneys for those filing the suit claim, "T-Mobile intentionally misrepresented that its wireless phone services would not go up in price for life or until the customer decided to cancel or change plans."

Scripps News has contacted T-Mobile for its reaction to the lawsuit.