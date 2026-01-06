Uber says driverless rides are coming. Here's where they will launch first

Your Uber driver could be nonexistent in the near future.

The rideshare company has partnered with Lucid and Nuro to develop vehicles that will be used as part of Uber’s global robotaxi service.

The partnership was announced this week at CES in Las Vegas. The all-electric vehicles will be equipped with high-resolution cameras, sensors and radar systems designed to provide what the companies describe as 360-degree perception.

Inside the vehicles, digital screens will allow riders to personalize their experience, including selecting music, adjusting climate controls and even requesting the vehicle pull over.

“Our robotaxi program with Uber and Nuro is a key part of how Lucid is leveraging its technology to create a more sustainable future of mobility that is widely accessible,” said Kay Stepper, Lucid’s vice president of advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous technology.

Uber says on-road testing has already begun, with plans to launch the service in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year.

Uber, Lucid and Nuro are not the first companies to move into the robotaxi space. Waymo, a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, already offers autonomous rides in several U.S. cities, including the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

