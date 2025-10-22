Toys 'R' Us plans to open new holiday stores in 16 states

Toy retailer Toys "R" Us will open 30 new locations across the U.S. this year to meet holiday shopping demand, the company says.

The brand plans to open a series of permanent "flagship" stores in eight states, as well as 20 seasonal shops in 16 states. One of the permanent stores, at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, Illinois, is already open.

The expansion is under the brand's partnership with Go! Retail Group, which has sought to grow the Toys "R" Us footprint after years of decline.

The struggling retailer closed hundreds of stores in recent years after filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017. In 2018, the chain announced it planned to eventually close all of its stores.

Toys "R" Us, Inc. rebranded as Geoffrey LLC and then as Tru Kids in 2019, when it emerged from bankruptcy with plans to open additional stores.

Brand management company WHP Global acquired a controlling stake in the company in 2021.

Since then, Toys "R" Us has opened hundreds of pop-up locations within Macy's department stores. It also announced plans to open shops in airports and on cruise ships to create different kinds of retail experiences for families.

A full list of the planned holiday openings is available here.