California woman killed in rollover crash in Sanders County

MISSOULA — A 20-year-old California woman died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Sanders County Friday night.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol report, the woman from Santa Ana, CA was driving southbound on Upper Lynch Creek near Plains around 11:20 p.m.

MHP says the woman's vehicle drifted off the right side of the road, where she overcorrected and went into a broad skid across the road.

The vehicle then struck a fence and power pole and the vehicle overturned. The driver was ejected and died on the scene.

MHP says alcohol and speed are suspected in this incident.

MHP says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The woman's name has not been released at this time. MHP continues to investigate.

