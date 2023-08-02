Canada's Justin Trudeau and wife separate after 18 years of marriage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, announced their separation after 18 years of marriage.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the couple said that after "many meaningful and difficult conversations," they made the decision to part ways.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," the post read. "For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy."

Trudeau, 51, and Gregoire-Trudeau, 48, began dating in 2003, when Sophie was a model and TV host. The couple got married in 2005 and have three children together, ages 15, 14, and 9.

In a statement from Trudeau's office obtainedby the BBC, the couple said they have signed a separation agreement but will continue to make public appearances as needed.

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," the statement said.

Trudeau was elected Prime Minister in 2015, and according to the Associated Press, an official familiar with the matter, the Prime Minister plans to continue residing at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, his home since 2015, and the children will mainly live there for stability purposes.

