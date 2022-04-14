Canoe built to honor late grandson will be auctioned for Friends Of The Missouri Breaks

AUGUSTA — The nonprofit Friends of The Missouri Breaks is hosting an online, live auction event kicking off on Friday, April 15th through Saturday, April 30th. Proceeds will go toward the upkeep and restoration of the Upper Missouri River Breaks Monument.

Numerous items, ranging from a discovery flight for two over the monument to a canvas print by Kevin League, will be auctioned off during the event.

The origin of the event comes from a single donation, a handcrafted cedar canoe, donated by a frequent visitor and supporter of the non-profit, Len Kopec.

Lepec, originally from the Helena area but now living in Augusta, formerly worked in construction but now spends his time working on projects like the canoe.

He retrieved the cedar posts from old fencing found during an event at the Missouri Breaks Monument. Kopec explains it takes him around six to seven weeks to complete a canoe.

During the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Len and his family took a trip down the Missouri River and explored the Breaks.

The entire family was mesmerized by the sights and landscape, but it was Len's grandson Abel who took a special liking to the Breaks. The adventure and discovery excited him.

Lepec family

Unfortunately, not too long after the trip Abel passed away in a car crash.

Len cherishes the Breaks and the memory it holds of his late grandson. He also appreciates those working to keep these lands protected and celebrated.

The canoe, built in honor of the wonder and awe experienced by Abel in his final days, will be auctioned to support the non-profit.

Mikayla Moss, the executive director of the Friends, works to protect the monument in order for it to continue to provide limitless wonder for generations to come.

Mikayla Moss

Mikayla is extremely appreciate of Len's generosity: “The Breaks can touch people in unimaginable ways, and to know how much joy Abel found there is exactly the reason that we continue to work to protect it. We want to thank Len and his family and join them in celebrating Abel’s life and the limitless wonder that the Breaks can provide.”

Mikayla also appreciates the numerous donors who provided bid items for the auction.

The proceeds will go directly to the Friends Of Missouri Breaks' will support the organization's work in restoring and maintaining the monument as well as educating communities about it. Click here to visit the auction site .



