Capital's Tucker Zanto to continue football career at Carroll College

HELENA — Tuesday, Helena Capital senior linebacker, Tucker Zanto, signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Carroll College.

Zanto says that Carroll's family atmosphere and academics influenced him to continue his career there. Not only will he have a new family at Carroll, but he will have his relatives close by.

“It means a lot, you know, all my grandparents live in Helena, a lot of my family lives in Helena, and obviously, you know, family, friends, that was a big factor for my decision,” he said.

Zanto feels prepared to go into college athletics thanks to his experiences at Capital.

“The defense we run, when I went there on my visit, Carroll said that they run a more complex version of the defense we ran so that was really big, and just, work ethic is huge, and I can thank that all to Capital High School.”

Zanto looks forward most to making friends with athletes like himself in college.

“Honestly, just meeting other athletes, you know, because I’ll become acquainted with a lot of those kids so that’s a big part of it.”