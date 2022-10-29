Carroll College men rout University of Lethbridge in home opener

HELENA — Carroll College men’s basketball hosted University of Lethbridge on Friday night in their home opener of the 2022-23 season.

The team entered the night with a fresh roster as head coach Kurt Paulson was tasked with replacing six players from his 2021-22 team.

Paulson, the 2021-22 Frontier Conference Coach of the Year, brought in six freshman and junior transfer, Jordan Bryant, to the Saints.

They entered Friday’s matchup ranked No. 16 in the Nation and projected first in the Frontier Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.

Friday’s game was off to a slow start for both the Saints and Horns, that was until Carroll made three consecutive 3-pointers to rack up the score to 23-6 Saints with 10:27 left in the first half. At halftime, the Saints led by 23 points with a score of 41-8.

The Saints would go on to win the game 87-50. Thanks to a game-high 20 points from junior Gui Pedra,14 points from sophomore Andrew Cook, and 13 points from freshman Isaiah Moore.

