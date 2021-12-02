Carroll College men, women climb in latest NAIA basketball rankings

As conference play gets set to begin in the Frontier Conference, the Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams each rose in the NAIA national rankings that were announced on Wednesday.
The Carroll men (10-0) moved up from No. 5 in the preseason rankings to No. 4. The Saints are one of seven teams with an undefeated record in the rankings, and the only men's team from the Frontier to be in the Top 25, although Montana Tech (7-3) is receiving votes.
The Carroll women (9-2) rose from No. 6 to No. 5, with their only two losses coming to No. 3 Thomas More (Ky.) and No. 4 Southeastern (Fla.).
The Montana Western women (6-1) stayed put at No. 24, their preseason rank. The Providence women received votes.
Men's Poll
|RANK
|PREVIOUS
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|Saint Francis (Ind.) [17]
|10-0
|588
|2
|2
|Loyola (La.) [3]
|10-0
|573
|3
|3
|William Penn (Iowa) [1]
|9-0
|549
|4
|5
|Carroll (Mont.)
|10-0
|532
|5
|7
|Talladega (Ala.)
|10-0
|515
|6
|4
|Arizona Christian
|9-1
|475
|7
|8
|Indiana Wesleyan
|8-1
|474
|8
|9
|SAGU (Texas)
|6-1
|457
|9
|14
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|10-0
|456
|10
|10
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|9-1
|430
|11
|12
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|6-2
|367
|12
|17
|The Master's (Calif.)
|5-1
|328
|13
|RV
|Grace (Ind.)
|9-0
|312
|14
|15
|Stillman (Ala.)
|5-1
|300
|15
|18
|College of Idaho
|7-2
|296
|16
|RV
|Thomas More (Ky.)
|5-1
|277
|17
|16
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|7-1
|274
|18
|22
|Morningside (Iowa)
|5-1
|259
|19
|RV
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|7-1
|222
|20
|19
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|7-1
|201
|21
|6
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|5-2
|197
|22
|RV
|Xavier (La.)
|6-1
|167
|23
|RV
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|9-1
|143
|24
|11
|Marian (Ind.)
|5-2
|141
|25
|12
|Bethel (Kan.)
|6-2
|131
Dropped from the Top 25: Cornerstone (Mich.), Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), Mid-America Christian (Okla.), LSU Shreveport (La.), Benedictine (Kan.)
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 123, IU South Bend (Ind.) 110, Concordia (Neb.) 81, Park (Mo.) 74, Cornerstone (Mich.) 59, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 58, Menlo (Calif.) 38, Pikeville (Ky.) 31, Faulkner (Ala.) 21, WVU Tech 18, Southeastern (Fla.) 14, Montana Tech 13, Missouri Valley 12, Florida College 11, John Brown (Ark.) 10, Central Methodist (Mo.) 7, Northwestern (Iowa) 6, Tennessee Wesleyan 5, Westmont (Calif.) 3, Valley City State (N.D.) 3.
Women's Poll
|RANK
|PREVIOUS
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|2
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|5-0
|587
|2
|1
|Westmont (Calif.)
|6-1
|565
|3
|4
|Thomas More (Ky.)
|6-1
|559
|4
|5
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|7-1
|530
|5
|6
|Carroll (Mont.)
|9-2
|500
|6
|3
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|8-1
|491
|7
|11
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|8-0
|476
|8
|8
|Sterling (Kan.)
|7-0
|458
|9
|10
|Marian (Ind.)
|7-2
|446
|10
|12
|Morningside (Iowa)
|5-2
|399
|11
|20
|The Master's (Calif.)
|7-0
|383
|12
|17
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|7-0
|376
|13
|13
|Indiana Wesleyan
|7-2
|354
|14
|9
|Indiana Tech
|9-1
|351
|15
|7
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|3-1
|336
|16
|15
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|6-2
|300
|17
|18
|Clarke (Iowa)
|7-2
|276
|18
|19
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|8-3
|261
|19
|NR
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|11-0
|245
|20
|NR
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|5-2
|181
|21
|23
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|7-2
|175
|22
|16
|Dordt (Iowa)
|6-3
|162
|23
|22
|Loyola (La.)
|5-1
|161
|24
|24
|Montana Western
|6-1
|141
|25
|NR
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|7-0
|111
|25
|21
|Concordia (Neb.)
|5-3
|111
Dropped from the Poll: Rust (MIss.), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.),
Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 66, Rust (Miss.) 56, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 49, St. Francis (Ill.) 42, Bethel (Tenn.) 34, Talladega (Ala.) 25, Providence (Mont.) 23, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 18, Lyon (Ark.) 17, Georgetown (Ky.) 17, Columbia (Mo.) 13, Rochester (Mich.) 12, Tabor (Kan.) 11, Grand View (Iowa) 11, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 8, Science & Arts (Okla.) 7, Kansas Wesleyan 4, Southern Oregon 4, Menlo (Calif.) 4