Carroll College women advance to Frontier semis with rout over MSU-Northern

HELENA — Wednesday night the third-seeded Carroll College Fighting Saints steam-rolled the sixth-seeded MSU-Northern Skylights at the PE Center in the Frontier Conference Tournament quarterfinal, 73-39.

The Saints entered the conference tournament ranked 11th in the nation. They wrapped up regular season play with an overall record of 23-6 and with a conference record of 11-4.

MSU-Northern finished the year with a 9-20 record, going 2-13 in the conference.

Carroll has been dominant in the season series, taking all three meetings by a combined 89 points. They continued the trend Wednesday night beating the Skylights by 34.

Carroll won the tip and Sienna Swannack snagged their first score of the game. Carroll was up nine points before any rebuttal from MSU-Northern.

Carroll dominated in the first two quarters, many thanks to Jamie Pickens, who had a fourth of the team’s points in the first half with 12. Carroll lead 48-20 at the half.

Not much changed in the coming quarters. Jaidyn Lyman boasted her defensive prowess with three steals and the Skylights couldn’t get much done.

Carroll came out on top 64-33 out of the third and continued their domination into the fourth winning the game 73-39.

The Carroll College women will look to the Frontier Conference semi-final round when they head to Great Falls to take on the University of Providence Argos on Saturday.