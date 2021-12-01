Carroll College's Dani Wagner selected as Frontier Conference Player of the Week

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference press release)

WHITEFISH—Dani Wagner of Carroll College was selected the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Wagner is a 5-foot-9 senior from Havre, Montana. The sixth-ranked Saints went 2-1 for the week. Carroll lost to No. 4 Thomas More (Ky.) 74-73, beat No. 14 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 84-63 and No. 15 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 71-61.

Wagner averaged 19.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She was 22 of 39 from the field (56.4 percent), 8 of 18, 3-point field goals (44 percent) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line (85.7) percent.

In the win over Lindsey Wilson, Wagner scored a career high 28 points.