Watch

Actions

Carroll College's Dani Wagner selected as Frontier Conference Player of the Week

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Carroll College logo
Posted at 5:53 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 19:53:06-05

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference press release)

WHITEFISH—Dani Wagner of Carroll College was selected the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Wagner is a 5-foot-9 senior from Havre, Montana. The sixth-ranked Saints went 2-1 for the week. Carroll lost to No. 4 Thomas More (Ky.) 74-73, beat No. 14 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 84-63 and No. 15 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 71-61.

Wagner averaged 19.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She was 22 of 39 from the field (56.4 percent), 8 of 18, 3-point field goals (44 percent) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line (85.7) percent.

In the win over Lindsey Wilson, Wagner scored a career high 28 points.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader