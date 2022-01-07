Carroll sweeps Montana Tech to reopen Frontier Conference play

HELENA — The Carroll College Fighting Saints swept the Montana Tech Orediggers to reopen Frontier Conference play Thursday. The No. 5 Carroll women knocked off Tech 78-46, while the No. 2 Carroll men battled to a 80-78 win.

Dani Wagner currently leads the team in scoring this season, and was no different tonight, putting up 23 points. Jamie Pickens had a big night on both sides of the ball, putting up 17 points, two assists, five rebounds, and one steal.

Ally Cleverly came off the bench and led the Tech women's team in scoring with 11 points. Brooke Heggie came up big defensively with a pair of rebounds, one steal and one block.

The men had a much closer battle. Jovan Sljivancanin led his team offensively with 22 points and five assists. The Fighting Saints went 50% from the field, helping them seal the win.

The Orediggers were slightly less consistent, going 26-56 from the field. Sindou Diallo led the Orediggers offensively with 18 points and four assists.

The Fighting Saints will be back in action at home on Saturday against the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears. The Orediggers will be away to University of Providence this Saturday.

