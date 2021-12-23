Carroll women wrap up Cactus Classic with 74-48 win over Bethel

(Editor's note: Carroll College athletics press release)

MESA, Ariz.— The Carroll women's basketball team wrapped up the Cactus Classic with a 74-48 win over Bethel University (Tenn.) on Wednesday morning.

The Saints jumped out to a lead early in the first quarter, but Bethel responded with a couple shots and took a 9-8 lead. An 11-3 run by Carroll gave them a 19-11 lead after 10 minutes of play, and the Saints ran with it from there.

A Kamden Hilborn jumper at the second quarter buzzer extended the Carroll lead to 31-21 heading into half time.

The third quarter is where the Saints really separated themselves, outscoring the Wildcats 24-12. They beat the buzzer with a jumper once again, this time it was Jaidyn Lyman, to put them up 55-33 after three.

From there, the Saints cruised in the fourth quarter to a 74-48 victory.

Jamie Pickens scored 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting to lead the way in the scoring column. Sienna Swannack added 11 points and six rebounds, and Christine Denny had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Ryann Roberts led the way for the Wildcats with 14 points, which was a tie for the game-high.

Carroll is now 13-2 and ranked fifth nationally. They will take a few days off over Christmas before hitting the road to face Willamette in Salem, Ore., on December 29.