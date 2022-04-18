Casting call for extras on “Yellowstone" TV show

GREAT FALLS — There will be an an open online casting call for people interested in being cast in the fifth season of the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone."

Filming will be in the Darby, Hamilton, and Missoula areas. The casting call is open to men and women of all ethnicities, ages nine and older.

People selected to work on the project as extras will be paid. Shooting will begin in May, and they plan to hire people to work as extras on the series through December.

A news release from the casting agency provides this overview of the show:

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Casting directors Kelly Hunt and Tracy Dixon said in an email that if you would like to apply, submit via email one - and preferably two - best individual photos (no family photos). Include your height, weight, and clothing sizes, best phone number to reach you at, and what city and state you live in.

The casting agency noted that strict Covid protocols are in place for all filming activities on “Yellowstone” and Montana extras will be required to abide by stringent health and safety practices, including no-cost pre-employment Covid-19 testing and social distancing etiquette before and during filming days.

For more information, visit the casting agency website and/or their Facebook page .



