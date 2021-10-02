6-Man roundup: Harlowton-Ryegate upsets No. 4 Geraldine-Highwood

(Editor's note: this article will be updated)

Harlowton-Ryegate 34, Geraldine-Highwood 29

HIGHWOOD--The Geraldine-Highwood Rivals lost for the first time this season, falling to Harlowton-Ryegate 34-29 on Friday in Highwood.

The Rivals scored the first touchdown of the game when Ian Moline punched it in from two yards out.

Harlowton-Ryegate would then score 20 straight points behind touchdowns from Sivad Davis and Bergen Mysse.

The Engineers led 20-14 at half and held on for their first win of the season, while handing the Rivals their first loss of the season.

6-Man Scores

Power-Dutton-Brady 16, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 12

Valier 47, Heart Butte 0