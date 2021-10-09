Class AA roundup: Missoula Sentinel wins 16th straight game, tops Missoula Big Sky

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with scores and highlights as games finish)

Missoula Sentinel 35, Missoula Big Sky 0

MISSOULA — Zac Crews rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as Missoula Sentinel won its 16th straight game and improved to 6-0 in the 2021 season with a 35-0 win over crosstown rival Missoula Big Sky at MCPS Stadium.

Crews, a Montana Griz football commit, scored on touchdown runs of 15, 9 and 7 and connected with Easton Leadbetter on a 24-yard touchdown as the Spartans built a 28-0 lead by halftime. Adam Jones also ran for a touchdown for Sentinel which finished with 454 total yards and held Big Sky to just 83. Sentinel picked up 23 first downs to Big Sky's six.

Crews finished the game 15 for 22 for 220 yards and carried the ball eight times for 53 yards and also racked up a sack on defense. Kellen Curtiss led Sentinel with 87 yards on 10 carries while Jones finished with 83 yards on nine carries. Drew Klumph paced Sentinel with five receptions for 71 yards while Trevor Rausch and Sam Matosich each had interceptions for Sentinel. Charlie Kirgan also led the Spartans with 1.5 sacks.

Cole Sandberg grabbed an interception for Big Sky and led the Eagles with 36 yards on the ground. Big Sky falls to 2-5 with the loss.

Billings West 30, Billings Senior 0

BILLINGS—Spencer Berger connected on all three field goal attempts, including a 47-yarder as the first half expired helping Billings West win its sixth straight in a 30-0 crosstown shutout over Billings Senior Friday night at Daylis Stadium.

The Bears, who led 6-0 after one quarter and 13-0 at half, added yet another defensive shutout to their season running their total to four. They've outscored their last four opponents 183-3.

Isaiah Claunch fired three touchdown passes for West hitting Caden Dowler on strikes of 69 and 51 yards. Taco Dowler scored the game's first touchdown on a shovel pass powering in from 13 yards -- a score set up by his own 32-yard punt return moments earlier.

West (6-1, 5-0) travels to Great Falls CMR next Friday in a showdown between the Eastern AA's top two teams. Senior (4-3, 3-2) hosts Great Falls High next Friday night.

Butte 20, Kalispell Glacier 17

BUTTE—Jace Stenson scored on a pair of short second-half touchdown runs and Casey Kautzman kicked field goals of 45 and 35 yards as Butte rallied from a 14-3 deficit to down the Wolfpack 20-17 and improve to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the Western AA.

Glacier (2-3, 4-3) quarterback Gage Sliter hit Jake Turner and Connor Sullivan for long touchdown passes in the first quarter to put the Wolfpack up 14-3. Kautzman hit his 45-yarder to trim Glacier's lead to 14-6 at the half.

Patrick Rohrbach drilled a 51-yard field goal to give Glacier a 17-12 lead in the third quarter before Stenson found the endzone for his second touchdown of the game to give Butte a 18-17 lead. Late in the fourth quarter, Glacier was called for holding in the endonze which resulted in a safety, giving Butte the final score of the game.

Butte take on Missoula Hellgate on Thursday. Glacier faces off against crosstown rival Kalispell Flathead on Friday.

Great Falls High 48, Billings Skyview 7

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High football team won its third straight game in dominant fashion, rolling to a 48-7 homecoming win over Billings Skyview.

The Bison marched down the field on their opening possession, and scored on a five yard rush from Rafe Longin.

Skyview answered with a scoring drive of their own, with Dylan Goodell hitting Trey Dye for a 30 yard scoring connection.

The the floodgates opened for the Bison. Ryan Krahe scored twice, Bridger Polk scored on a 64 yard sweep, and Longin scored again after an Irish Furthmyre interception to make it 34-7 at halftime.

Longin would add his third touchdown of the game near the end of the third quarter to make it 41-7, after a 51 yard run.

Great Falls High inserted it’s reserves in the fourth quarter, Mason LaPlante scored on a 35 yard reception from Ashton Platt to provide the final score.

Great Falls High moves to 3-4 overall and will face Billings Senior on the road next week. Billings Skyview will have a good chance to get back in the win column with a home game against winless Belgrade on Friday.

Class AA scores

Butte 20, Kalispell Glacier 17

Bozeman 21, Great Falls CMR 14

Helena 51, Flathead 0

Helena Capital 48, Missoula Hellgate 6