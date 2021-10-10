Saturday football roundup: DGS-Winnett-Grass Range uses strong second half to beat Centerville 50-29

SAND COULEE — DGS-Winnett-Grass Range 50, Centerville 29

The Centerville Miners' senior day was spoiled as they lost to Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Grass Range-Winnett in a game where the Bearcats had control the whole game. Ace and Axel Becker both had scores in the first half, along with Kail Vincent, to put them up 20-16 at the break.

For the Miners, Eathan Upchurch was a big reason they stayed in it as he hauled in two receiving touchdowns in the first half to keep it close but a 30-13 quarter for the Bearcats is what put the Miners down too far to come back. DGS-GR-W improves to 6-1 in their first season as five-town co-op, while Centerville drops to 1-5.

High school football

Valley Christian 63, West Yellowstone 14

Richey/Lambert 48, Wibaux 8

White Sulpher Springs 74, Gardiner 0