Celebrate Barbie’s 65th with the Blue Sapphire Anniversary doll

Mattel is celebrating 65 years of Barbie with a new doll that may very well be their most glamorous Barbie ever.

Decked out in a ball gown, long black gloves and sparkling earrings, the 65th anniversary doll marks Barbie’s debut at the New York Toy Fair in 1959.

Priced at $60, the Barbie Signature 65th Blue Sapphire Anniversary doll is available for pre-order through the Mattel shop and Target. Once the Barbie is released on March 17, it will be available at other stores nationwide.

Like other popular dolls the brand has introduced, there’s always a chance this Barbie doll could sell out during pre-orders, so ordering online now is your best opportunity at guaranteeing you’ll get one.

Mattel

$60.99 at Target

The 65th Anniversary Barbie is dressed in a black and white gown reminiscent of the swimsuit worn by the original Barbie.

The doll is also wearing sparkling “sapphire” earrings, which is the gem associated with 65th anniversaries. She has a high ponytail, blue eyes, red lips and cat eye sunglasses that also pay homage to the original doll.

The Barbie does not stand on its own, so if you want to take it out of the box for display, you’ll want to get a doll stand.

Mattel

Along with the anniversary doll, Mattel is celebrating nearly seven decades of Barbie by honoring women the brand says are shaping the future through their inspiring stories.

Those honored include Viola Davis, Shania Twain and Dame Helen Mirren, who have all received a one-of-a-kind role model doll made in their likeness.

While the dolls are not available for purchase, other honorees include singer Kylie Minogue, Brazilian content creator Maira Gomez, Mexican director, producer and screenwriter Lila Avilés, Japanese model Nicole Fujita and German comedian Enissa Amani.

Mattel

Mattel will continue to celebrate Barbie’s anniversary throughout the year with more new products, partnerships and dolls, so keep an eye out for future announcements.

