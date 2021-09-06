Celebration of Life on Arden Pepion's birthday as search continues

BROWNING — Arden Pepion was last seen on April 22nd in the vicinity of Joe Show East Road off of US Highway 89, several miles southeast of Browning. Despite months of searching by law enforcement officers, family, friends, and volunteers, she has not yet been found.

On Sunday, September 5, a celebration of life was held to mark Arden's fourth birthday. The day started off with prayers and music meant to bring loved ones home, followed by a balloon release.

Flowers were also released into the river just miles away from where Arden was last seen.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said in late May that Pepion was last seen with her non-custodial uncle. Blackfeet Reservation Police Chief Jess Edwards said at the time that “based on the totality of circumstances,” officials do not believe Arden was abducted.

A formal search lasted 10 days, but was only able to find footprints leading to the Two Medicine River and a boot believed to be hers in the river.

The search since has since been scaled back, but people continue to volunteer to search for her.

On Monday, July 26, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council approved a resolution offering a reward of $10,000 in the case.