Changes detailed for buying Griz football playoff tickets

MISSOULA — We're not sure why, but there has been a change in plans for the sale of some tickets for the upcoming home playoff game for University of Montana football.

According to the UM athletics' website, season-ticket holders now have until 8 p.m. Friday to purchase their seats for the Griz playoff game on Dec. 3.

The original drop-dead date was Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 10 p.m.

Season tickets that go unclaimed will be released to the general public on Monday, Nov. 29 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Non-season-ticket seats are currently on sale to the general public at GrizTix.com or in person at the Adams Center ticket office.

Ticket office hours this week will be 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The Griz will play the winner of this weekend's Northern Iowa-Eastern Washington game on Dec. 3 in Missoula.