Children’s Museum of Montana honors military for Armed Forces Appreciation Day

GREAT FALLS — A tribute to military personnel and first responders is nearly complete at the Children’s Museum of Montana in Great Falls.

The “Memorial Wall” is expected to be ready for the museum’s Armed Forces Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 15.

The wall is painted red, white, and blue; in the middle is a painting of the famous photo of Marines raising the American flag on Mt. Suribachi during World War II. The wall also has the logos of each branch of the military and logos for police, fire, and EMS.

"It's really emotional for me personally. I have family members that are serving now and have in the past, but I think it is (personal) for everybody. There's some way that you're connected or touched by someone who's serving, so it's a way of saying thanks,” said Sheriff Neff, director of the museum.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to everyone. Active duty military members and veterans will get a free lunch.