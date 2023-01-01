Cindy Centofanti joined the KTVH News team as the 10 PM evening News Anchor in early October 2023. She brings with her over six collective years of experience in the broadcast industry as well as a BA in Journalism from Central Michigan University. At her first television station in Columbus, Georgia at WTVM, she served as the senior reporter and weekend morning News Anchor and Producer. There, she covered many issues pertaining to military affairs during the height of the troop drawdown in Afghanistan; a highly contested presidential election and voter integrity issues; the start of the Coronavirus epidemic; and investigative work pertaining to government accountability.

Centofanti then worked moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where she was a reporter at KRDO-TV. She was the primary nightside breaking news reporter. After highlighting the rising amount of active-duty suicides from local and national military instillations, she decided to leave news for a short while and apply her passions and personal experience to help open a non-profit military mental health clinic where she served as one of the main directors alongside a clinical team.

In her free time, she operates a podcast called Veteran's Voice where she discusses hot topic issues and news pertaining to service members. Prior to moving to Helena, Montana where she currently resides with her Siberian Husky Athena, Centofanti was also a very active member for several organizations for volunteer and advocacy work.

Centofanti is excited to continue her love of journalism as a News Anchor in the beautiful county of Lewis and Clarke. She welcomes any and all story tips or ideas. Or, if you would like to meet with her, feel free to shoot her a message on FaceBook, or via email: cindy.centofanti@ktvh.com